Harry Styles' new haircut is all the buzz. Literally.

The singer has captured the attention of millions after posing for a photo with a fresh shaved buzz cut.

His shocking new look was posted by his beauty brand Pleasing and photographed by Lloyd Wakefield.

"Our Founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London. November, 2023," the accompanying caption read.

While some were not fans of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's new look, others were instantly in love with it, with one Instagram user writing, "Everyone's mad about the curls and they will be missed but I am LIVING for this new look, this man seriously can pull off anything!"

Styles, who has always worn an array of longer hair looks, did not immediately respond to all the commentary surrounding his chopped strands. However, he seems to be content with the look, which was initially spotted on him earlier this month at a U2 concert he attended alongside actress Taylor Russell.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has been busy lately, finishing up his second concert tour, Love On Tour, in July and launching Pleasing's new line of fragrances this week.

The latest drop, available for purchase at Dover Street Parfums Market on Nov. 20, includes three eau de parfums that the brand says are inspired by time, place and memory, and are intricately linked by the comforting warmth of a second-skin.

Styles debuted his Pleasing beauty line in 2021 with nail polishes and skin care. Since then, the brand has also released lip balms, makeup and more.