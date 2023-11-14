While Rihanna has had countless No. 1 songs, her latest hair look is also quite the hit.

The singer was recently spotted in Los Angeles rocking a head full of sleek, straight honey-blonde hair.

To complete the look, the mother of two wore a gray hoodie, black embroidered jeans and snakeskin boots. She added more style to the look by topping it with a beige trench coat, a forest green purse and neon green nails.

Rihanna is seen, Oct. 9, 2023, in New York. Jackson Lee/GC Images via Getty Images

The "Lift Me Up" singer was also seen a month ago wearing a wavy version of the hairstyle while in New York City, as well as a gray trench coat, an oversized ruby red clutch and dark shades.

Rihanna's new sleek style is already a fan-favorite.

"Oh the honey blonde?! She's taking it," one fan wrote beneath a photo of the singer shared to a Rihanna fan account on X, formerly Twitter.

Another chimed in, writing, "Oh my sister is blonder?? Rihanna is having a BLAST!"

The Fenty Beauty founder has never steered away from rocking different hair colors, and has tried everything from platinum blonde to deep red in the past.

In 2007, she stunned fans with what became her signature pixie cut during her "Good Girl Gone Bad" era. She's been a hair chameleon ever since.