Heidi Klum unveiled a fun challenge to the latest batch of contestants on "Project Runway" when she said, "Make me a dress for 'GMA.'"
The challenge was announced Wednesday as contestants Ethan Mundt, Belania Daley and Jesus Estrada appeared on "GMA" and competed in the preliminary Caffeine Couture Challenge, which saw them sew sartorial creations in an ode to the caffeinated beverages so many of us love to sip each morning.
Celebrity stylist Law Roach was on hand alongside designer and "Project Runway" season 4 winner Christian Siriano to critique the looks as they paraded down the "GMA" runway.
Mundt, who previously competed on season 13 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" as Utica Queen, was first to display a dazzling creation in the form of a finely tailored tweed look that echoed the soft browns and creams one might encounter in a cappuccino.
"That is a very expensive cappuccino," Roach said about the look, while Siriano called it "perfection" and "gorgeous."
Daley's look was up next, a flowing ensemble modeled after a matcha latte with a sheer top layer over a boned corset, finished with mixed material pant utilizing ombre fabric to mimic the layered look of the drink.
Roach noted the strong, clear reference to matcha throughout the look, while Siriano said of the look, "The movement is the best part."
Estrada closed the segment with a three-dimensional floral top and high-waisted trousers done in various browns as an ode to mocha. The judges were in agreement on the beauty of the look, with Siriano announcing, "Mix my mocha up! I really need one!"
After a short deliberation, the judges award the winning trophy and a $2,000 gift card to Daley, and a video message from Klum appeared, in which she asked the contestants the all-important question: "Would you please make me an outfit? Please, please, please, please, so I can wear it on the show?"
Tune in on Aug. 6 when Klum appears on "Good Morning America" to reveal her outfit.