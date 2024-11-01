Heidi Klum once again pulled out all the stops for her highly anticipated annual Halloween party, showing up as E.T. in a costume that has everyone talking.
The supermodel and TV host keeps her fans on their toes and eagerly awaiting her big costume reveal each year. This year, she certainly didn't disappoint, taking her signature extravagance to new heights with her nostalgic '80s costume, a choice that underscores her reputation as the "Queen of Halloween."
"I've always been a big fan of E.T. and kind of thought about the universe in a different way, and I thought E.T. was so cute and how he was wiggling around and all the moments when E.T. got dressed up with the wig and everything," Klum told "GMA" on Thursday.
She continued, "So, I just thought it would be fun to become E.T."
Klum's costume was a nod to a scene from Steven Spielberg's original 1982 "E.T." film in which Gertie (played byDrew Barrymore) dressed E.T. in women's clothing. She was accompanied by her husband Tom Kaulitz, who also dressed as E.T. —sans any clothing.
Ahead of the big reveal, Klum also shared that she had been planning the look for almost a year.
"HEIDI HALLOWEEN 2024 👽 OUT OF THIS WORLD," Klum shared in a post on Instagram Thursday night, showcasing the big reveal of her costume inspired by the hit 1982 film, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."
Her look stands out as one of the night's highlights, with makeup elements and eye-catching details that look like they came straight out of Steven Spielberg's iconic film.
Klum's party is always the season's must-attend event, drawing celebrities in their best Halloween attire.
This isn't Klum's first time making a splash at her annual bash. Known for her elaborate, jaw-dropping costumes, the model has turned Halloween into her personal runway, transforming into otherworldly creatures and larger-than-life characters, such as a peacock and a giant worm in past years.
She's also donned costumes such as Jessica Rabbit from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," as well as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video.