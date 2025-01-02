Jennifer Lopez welcomed 2025 with a dazzling nod to her past, recreating the vibe of her 1999 hit song, "Waiting for Tonight."
The multi-talented entertainer took to Instagram on Dec. 31 to share a slow-motion video of herself posing through lush greenery, evoking the sultry atmosphere of the original music video.
Wearing a vibrant lime-green dress with a plunging neckline, Lopez looked effortlessly radiant as she danced amid the oversized leaves, her hair cascading down her back, as the song, which was originally recorded by the dance-pop group 3rd Party and re-recorded by Lopez for her debut studio album "On the 6," played over the video.
She captioned the post, "Waiting For Tonight, 2025," giving fans the ultimate throwback.
The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments to thank her for the nostalgic throwback.
"You are literally museum worthy, disarmingly beautiful," one person wrote.
This isn't the first time Lopez has wowed in green. She's embraced the color as a personal favorite throughout her career, from her legendary Versace moment to more recent looks.
Lopez spent the holiday season surrounded by family in Aspen, Colorado, soaking in quality time with her loved ones, including her teenage twins, Emme and Max. She also took a moment to reflect on the year with a heartfelt recap video, sharing both personal and professional milestones while declaring, "The best is yet to come."