Jessie J's got something to say.

The "Domino" singer took to Instagram Thursday to post a carousel of photos, starting with one of herself wearing a black hat and no makeup.

She followed the first selfie with a video also showing off her barefaced beauty. "You've just go to enjoy life," she says in the short clip.

She then encouraged others to disregard the opinions of others, adding, "Just do you."

"Celebrate everything that you want to celebrate," she said. "Enjoy your life -- whatever you want to wear, whatever you want to do, whoever you want to love."

"No makeup no filter and no f***s given for opinions that don't make me feel good," the singer captioned the post.

Jessie J followed up her makeup-free photo and empowering video with a few additional pictures of herself, including one showing off her pregnancy.

Fans offered similarly supportive comments alongside the post. "You don't need any filters or makeup jessie you are naturally stunning with a beautiful personality," one person wrote in the comments section.

Another chimed in, writing, "The fact that you already are the filter, cause girl.. this beauty."