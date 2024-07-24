Stars opted for simple yet chic long black dresses for this year's Summer Gala.
Hosted by Gala One in Saint-Tropez, France, the unique benefit brings notables together to support a variety of charities that support the preservation of ecosystems and sustainable futures for children. Past beneficiaries have included Well/Beings, One Drop, Amend and more.
British actress Kate Beckinsale posed on the gala's red carpet on Tuesday, donning a black, fitted strapless dress for the occasion that featured a deep plunging neckline and a big, embellished gold bow with rose-shaped appliqués.
She paired the look with a leopard print bangle, rings, gold drop earrings, platform heels and a headband placed over her voluminous old Hollywood hairstyle
Beckinsale's striking look seemed to be in line with her recent bow-wearing streak: The actress previously wore a big black bow in her hair while attending the King's Trust Gala in May.
The "Jolt" actress wasn't the only one who posed for the grassy green carpet in a stunning long black ensemble. Fellow actress Emma Roberts and singer Camila Cabello also went for the dark hue.
Roberts wore a strapless Fendi gown that included a foldover bodice top. She completed the look with subtle gold jewelry and loose blonde curls.
Cabello went for an alluring halter neck dress that featured a thigh-high slit and ruching. The singer's look was complete with sheer pumps.