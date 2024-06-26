Katy Perry is no stranger to showing off big, bold fashion moments.
The singer was recently photographed in Paris wearing a red one-shouldered minidress by Balenciaga, pairing it with tights and black pumps. While her dress was a head turner, it was the extra-long train that flowed behind her that quite literally made a statement.
Perry's train featured empowering lyrics from her new single, "Woman's World", including the phrase, "It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it," in large white letters.
The "Dark Horse" singer's statement-making ensemble comes a few short days after she also made jaws drop in a revealing archival Noir Kei Ninomiya dress that she wore while walking the runway for Vogue World: Paris 2024. The look included cutouts and tulle floral embroidery throughout.
In May, Perry also wore two meaningful looks that paid tribute to her seven-season journey as a judge on "American Idol."
Perry announced she was leaving the long-running competition show earlier this year, stating during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that she felt it was time to "go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."
During the "American Idol" season 22 finale on May 19, Perry wore a gold corseted metallic top with a floor-length white skirt. Her top included seven roses for the seven seasons she served as a judge on the show.
Perry later donned a levitated dress that included a skirt featuring the faces of past contestants from her seven seasons while performing an emotional duet alongside season 22 contestant Jack Blocker.