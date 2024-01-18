Kelly Ripa is opening up about her not-so-successful past relationship with haircuts.

"Yes, I want to get a haircut -- until I get the haircut," the "Live With Kelly & Mark" host told her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos. "Because once I get the haircut, then I have to maintain the haircut. And when your hair is this length, this is a good ponytail length. So, like, when I come to work, my hair is done for me and it looks nice."

The talk show host went on to share that Consuelos had previously encouraged her to get a Michelle Pfeiffer-inspired haircut that didn't quite turn out the way the couple thought it would.

Kelly Ripa attends the Broadcasting And Cable 23rd Annual Hall Of Fame Awards dinner at The Waldorf Astoria on Oct. 28, 2013 in New York City. Desiree Navarro/WireImage/Getty Images

"It ended up looking like Carol Brady, and I just didn't understand how it happened," Consuelos told Ripa. "I was like, 'Wait, what happened? I saw Michelle Pfeiffer five minutes ago! Now it's Carol Brady!' So now when you ask me, I say, 'Babe, do what you want to do. Just do what you want to do.'"

Ripa responded, saying that what her husband actually says now is "Do what you want to do, but just know that you're going to be miserable as soon as you cut your hair off."

"That's what you say. So that discourages me," she said.

Florence Henderson as Carol Brady in THE BRADY BUNCH episode, "Pass The Tabu." Original air date September 29, 1972. Cbs Photo Archive/Getty Images

Actress Florence Henderson's iconic Carol Brady character famously wore a mullet-like, choppy 'do that flared out at the ends. The show aired throughout the '70s, and Henderson consistently wore the style throughout most of the show's tenure.

While Ripa doesn't seem to be a fan of the Carol Brady-esque cut, she has sported a few short bobs through the years, including a chic, side-parted chin-length cut in 2013, and a messy, beachy center-part bob in 2014.