Jessica Simpson's latest look might be one of her most daring yet.

The singer and businesswoman took to Instagram this week to post a series of photos of herself wearing a sleeveless, skintight black catsuit.

Her alluring ensemble was paired with a black headband, loads of jewels and long red nails.

While Simpson didn't say much about the look, she did include an eyes emoji in her caption.

Since posting, the mother of three's photos have been liked more than 84,000 times, with fans chiming in about how "lovely" she looks, among other things.

In addition to her solo photos, Simpson included a fun picture where she's twinning with her daughter Maxwell Drew, 11. In the image, both mother and daughter are wearing animal print jackets.

Simpson also included a snap of herself with sister Ashlee Simpson Ross, who is seen wearing a long fur coat, and Maxwell.

Jessica Simpson is seen on the streets of Lower East Side, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York. Mega/GC Images via Getty Images, FILE

Simpson has been dazzling fans in recent months with stunning looks, including a sheer dress she wore in November for the Footwear News Achievement Awards that left fans buzzing.

The former pop star was honored at the ceremony with the Icon Award, celebrating the success of her company, The Jessica Simpson Collection.

She posted a few photos of herself wearing the look on Instagram at the time, alongside a caption shouting out her namesake fashion line.

"Never give up because great things take time," she wrote. "18 years strong, proud of us @jessicasimpsonstyle."