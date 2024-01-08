"Out with the old energy, and in with the new," Julianne Hough wrote on Instagram over the weekend, alongside a video of her chopping off her bright blonde locks in a salon chair.

In the video the dancer and actress is handed a pair of shears by West Hollywood Nine Zero One salon owner Riawna Capri, who then looks into the camera as she indicates Hough and declares, "All herself."

Dancer Julianne Hough cut her own hair at Nine Zero One in West Hollywood, Calif. juleshough/Instagram

"At least I don't second-guess and I just go for it," Hough says in the clip as the pair continues to chat through her choices in the chair.

"This was such a funny day – it was raining so hard, but the sun was shining and there was a double rainbow. It made me start to think about the seasons of life, and the decisions we make as we progress," Hough wrote. "Hair is such an outward expression of what those decisions are…of the internal journeys that we go through. The idea of the rain pouring, which could've been a melancholy day, but the sun was shining so bright that it almost felt like a cleansing."

She circled back to the double rainbow, calling it a "a sign of prosperity," and adding, "It just felt like it was the right time to cut off some of the old energy and start fresh."

After thanking Capri "for trusting me trusting you that you trust me" Hough added a warning for her followers in the form of a hashtag: "donttrythisathome."