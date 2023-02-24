Kendall Jenner has made her grand return to the runway during Milan Fashion Week.

After a little time away, the model and reality star was seen walking the Prada Fall/Winter 2023 show.

She wore a hooded toggle-style coat along with vibrant yellow pointy-toe shoes.

Jenner also sported a flutter of powder blue feathered eyelashes.

Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images US model Kendall Jenner presents a creation for Prada, Feb. 23, 2023 during the Fall-Winter 2023-2024 Women's Collections as part of the Fashion Week in Milan.

The 818 Tequila founder expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post, saying, "thank you thank you thank you."

Her eldest sister, Kim Kardashian, left the comment, "My Prada Bae."

This counts as Jenner's second time walking for the Italian luxury label. She initially modeled for the brand's Fall 2022 menswear show last year.

In addition to Jenner, Gigi Hadid was also spotted on the Prada runway.

She was photographed wearing a gray coat, black top and a skirt with floral embroidery. She wore the same shoes as Jenner but in white.

Prada's Fall/Winter 2023 collection included neutral tones, unique textures and interesting shapes.