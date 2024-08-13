Kylie Jenner talks postpartum depression, naming her son and more for British Vogue's September issue
Kylie Jenner is the star of British Vogue's September 2024 issue, and she's opening up about everything from fame to postpartum depression and more.
The 27-year-old reality star and makeup mogul was photographed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez wearing a blue off-the-shoulder Prada coat with a thigh-high slit as she posed in front of green foliage and yellow and white flowers.
Her look was paired with sheer black tights, drop earrings and bronze makeup.
"Kylie Jenner is a mother, media maven and newly minted front-row heroine. Yet, despite hundreds of millions of eyes following her every move, the life, loves and longings of the woman herself have remained shrouded in mystery… until now," British Vogue captioned a photo of the captivating cover on Instagram.
For "The Big Fashion Issue" Jenner reflected back on her early years of fame saying, "I learnt at such a young age how to deal with all of this in the best way for me... so I don't go crazy, if I am being honest," she told the outlet.
Further diving into early years of fame, she also recalled when she initially found out about her family's reality show.
"I do remember the moment. My mom came into the living room and announced the name of the show. She's like, 'Hey, it's going to be called Keeping up With The Kardashians.' And I remember Kendall and I were like, 'Don't you think that's a handful?' She was like, 'I'm fighting for this because it's so important that our name is in the title of the show. So that we can never get replaced.'"
While the show was new for the family, Jenner said she didn't have a hard schedule as she was still in school, and it didn't really affect her life at the time. She also said she and her sister Kendall Jenner were never obligated to show up on camera.
The youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian sisters also touched on sensitive topics such as body image and her postpartum journey.
When discussing how others have accused her of being on weight loss drugs such as Ozempic after having children, she said she feels like those people don't give her -- or women in general -- enough empathy.
"I'm back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum," she said. "I'm like: 'Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?'"
Aside from dealing with body image backlash, the mother of two, who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with rapper Travis Scott, said she's finally starting to feel like herself again.
Chatting about postpartum depression, Jenner said it "hit me differently both times."
"Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn't be that emotional about [typically]," she said. "On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, 'I can't figure out his name.' Now my advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can't make decisions. You can't."
She added, "When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn't believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn't name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me."
Jenner went on to reveal that her son's name was actually Knight for a long time, and her daughter often jokes that she liked that name better.
See the full feature in the September issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, Aug. 20.