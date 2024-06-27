When it comes to dramatically switching up a hair look, you can count on Lisa Rinna to do it.
The reality star was spotted during Paris Fashion Week sporting not one but three totally different hair looks in a matter of days.
Initially, she was seen wearing a deep voluminous brunette bob while attending the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on Tuesday.
She paired the look with dark shades, and a black and cream dress that had a plunging V-neckline and padded high shoulders.
While Rinna's look for the Stéphane Rolland show was quite captivating, she bursted on to the Paris Fashion Week circuit almost unrecognizable following day on Wednesday.
The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was seen rocking platinum blonde slicked-back hair and an oversized animal print coat at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.
She was also seen wearing a spiky version of the look later the same day outside of the Viktor&Rolf show. Her look was complete with a black and white tuxedo that was paired with a pair of glasses.
This isn't the first time Rinna made headlines for her hair during Paris Fashion Week.
In 2023, she was spotted outside of Vivienne Westwood's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show with a bowl-cut hairstyle — unlike anything she's worn before.
Time will only tell what hair she will show up wearing next.