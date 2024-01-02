Melanie Lynskey welcomed the new year with a new tattoo that's truly meaningful.

The "Yellowjackets" star showed a split image of her 5-year-old's drawing, and a recreation of it that's tattooed on Lynskey.

"I'm so happy to be bringing this adorable tattoo into 2024 with me," she captioned the image. She also thanked the artist: Graeme Allen, from the New Zealand-based shop Sacred Tattoo.

The actress went on to share of the tattoo, "It's a meticulous recreation of a drawing my 5-year-old daughter did, and it reminds me even in the most challenging moments that there is true joy in my life and fills me with deep gratitude."

Lynskey ended her caption by wishing everyone a joyful year, and also added that her big wish is that the world remembers to have empathy.

Lynskey and her husband, actor Jason Ritter, gave birth to their daughter in December 2018. Following the birth, she posted a sentimental message on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "We feel lucky to have been able to have our news just be for friends and family for a while, but I guess the story got out, so! Yes! @JasonRitter and I had a daughter in December. We love her so much; she's perfect. Thanks to everyone for your sweet messages."