Writer and activist Monica Lewinsky has joined forces with Reformation and Vote.org for the brand's new You've Got the Power campaign, which features its workwear collection.

"Another faceless brand telling you to vote isn't going to cut through, so they teamed up with someone iconic who would. As a changemaker and activist, Monica has been advocating for women to use their voices and embrace their power for decades," a press release announcing the launch read.

According to the release, the new You've Got the Power collection includes blazers, skirts, dresses and more. As part of the campaign, Reformation worked with Vote.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, to create a one-stop hub with voter information and will donate proceeds from the You've Got the Power sweatshirt to the organization.

“While Ref knows that a powerful outfit alone isn’t going to create a more perfect union, putting it on and going to the polls is a damn good place to start,” read the release. Reformation

Lewinsky, 50, a former White House intern who was embroiled in political scandal in the late '90s after former President Bill Clinton admitted to having an affair with her, has worked as an anti-bullying advocate for many years, referring to herself as "patient zero" of online harassment in reference to the widespread public shaming she faced in the wake of that affair.

Lewinsky later launched the #DefyTheName campaign in 2018 and 2017's #ClickWithCompassion campaign to align with National Bullying Prevention Month, and earned a master's degree in social psychology from the London School of Economics.

Lewinsky has worked as an advocate for anti-bullying campaigns through the years. Reformation

Over on Reformation's website, the brand states, "Together with Monica Lewinsky and Vote.org, we're reminding you that you've got the power. And that you need to vote this year."

Lewinsky is also quoted on the website, saying, "Voting is using your voice to be heard, and it's the most defining aspect of our democracy."

Lewinsky was photographed for the campaign in a variety of looks, including the brand's Veda Ashland Leather Trench, a black belted Mikol Knit Dress, and a polka-dotted georgette Lysander Dress. She was also snapped wearing the tailored Caiden Two Piece skirt set, styled with a light blue pinstripe button-down and a dark tie, and the brand's Classic Relaxed Blazer.

The “You’ve Got the Power” campaign spotlights Monica Lewinsky in the new workwear collection from Reformation. Reformation

The new collection includes blazers, skirts, dresses, and more. Reformation

