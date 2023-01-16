What's old in fashion often becomes new again, and the latest borrowed trend comes in the form of the Moon Boot. The popular Y2K-esque footwear has continued to grow in popularity — slowly but surely becoming a go-to boot of the season.

If you're feeling like you've seen the boot popping up a lot more lately, you're not wrong. Everyone from Tracee Ellis Ross to Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber and many more celebrities have made the bulky boot part of their wardrobes.

Perfect for cooler winter temperatures, most Moon Boots are designed with a Thermoplastic midsole, water-repellent lining and an easy pull-on style.

Plus, there are a variety of different colors and designs to choose from.

The original shoe was created in the '70s, and takes inspiration from the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing. Brand founder Giancarlo Zanatta told WWD that inspiration was drawn from the shape and technology of the astronauts' antigravity boots worn by Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin.

Fast forward to the the early 2000s, Moon Boots made a come back as a great shoe for stylish ski days as well as wintry weather patterns.

If you're in the market for a new pair, now is the time as sizes are selling fast. Just below, check out several great Moon Boot selections and shop your favorites.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Revolve Moon Boot Mid Rubber WP Boot Price: $265 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Revolve Moon Boot Unisex Classic Low Cold Weather Puffer Boots Price: $175 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Revolve Moon Boot High Rubber WP Boot Price: $280 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Revolve Moon Boot Women's Glance Cold Weather Puffer Boots Price: $235 • From: Revolve Shop Now

Revolve Moon Boot Monaco WP 2 Boot Price: $265 • From: Revolve Shop Now

