Nia Long's latest selfie is leaving a lot of fans in awe of her natural beauty.

The actress posted a photo of herself looking quite cozy and fresh-faced.

"Oh Santa baby …'twas good good. Sending y'all love. Merry Christmas," she captioned the photo.

Long's photo has captured the attention of many who have left comments admiring her naturale look.

"You look so fulfilled with happiness and love," one person said. Another chimed in with a similar statement, saying, "Just plain pretty."

The "You People" actress' latest barefaced photo comes shortly after her previous glammed up selfie where she is seen with subtle sultry glam done by celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin.

"Less is more," Long captioned the photo.

Long joins a host of other celebrities, most recently including Jewel, Pamela Anderson and Nicki Minaj, who have chosen to show fans a more authentic side of themselves.