Niecy Nash recently attended her first Pride parade.
The "Reno 911" star shared a photo from the event in West Hollywood, California, on social media Monday.
"#pride FULL ❤️🧡💛💚💙 Thank you for the LOVE 🌈 (first pride parade down, forever to go)," she captioned the pic.
In the photo, the "Claws" alum wears a stunning feather rainbow dress, adorned with jewels and wings.
Nash attended the event with her wife Jessica Betts, who commented beneath Nash's post with several heart-eyed emoji.
Nash also shared a clip of herself running into actress Melissa McCarthy at the festivities. McCarthy wore a sequined rainbow dress for the occasion, as well as a headpiece with the words "Say Gay" written in a speech bubble over her head. In the video, the two compliment one another's outfits before Nash congratulates McCarthy on her performance as Ursula in "The Little Mermaid" live-action film.
Nash married Betts back in August 2020. At the time, she shared several Instagram posts from the couple's nuptials, signing the first one simply, "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍." She added the hashtag #LoveWins and a rainbow emoji.
In a post the following month responding to some negative and discriminatory comments about their wedding, she wrote, "some people are not happy unless you’re sad.... if that’s you, keep scrolling. Only the happy are invited!😉."