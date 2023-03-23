Olivia Wilde has a brand new hair look that's perfect for spring.

The "Don't Worry Darling" star and director revealed her latest style in a recent Instagram story video, and she officially has flowy curtain bangs -- also known as "French girl bangs."

Wilde's hairstylist Mara Roszak is seen in the clip adding finishing touches to Wilde's new 'do.

"I let this woman cut BANGS. That's that real trust," Wilde wrote in the post.

FilmMagic via Getty Images Olivia Wilde attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Roszak gave fans a look at the finished style on over on her own Instagram feed writing in a post, "BANGS…but the ones you need. OLIVIA with what I call a 'French girl bang.'"

She continued, "They're a very light long bang that are blended into a jawbone length layer giving a flattering sculpted shape around the face. Perfect if you throw your hair up."

Wilde wore her new bangs to the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios in Los Angeles Tuesday night. She donned a long-sleeve black dress from Chloé's Fall/Winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection that featured bell sleeves, finishing the ensemble with a pair of chunky boots.

Her look was perfectly paired with alluring graphic black eyeliner created by celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker. Baker shared in a post that she was inspired by the Italian movie stars of the '60s when curating Wilde's look.