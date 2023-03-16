Pamela Anderson hit the runway at a star-studded fashion show in Miami on Wednesday.

The actress, model and bestselling author opened the Boss Spring/Summer 2023 runway show at the Herald Plaza.

For her appearance at the label's "liquid-themed" show, she wore a cream colored layered linen pantsuit.

Actress Pamela Anderson walks the runway during the Boss Spring/Summer 2023 Miami Runway Show at One Herald Plaza on March 15, 2023 in Miami.

DJ Khaled also hit the runway at Wednesday's show, which the label described as "a fluid revisitation of the brand's heritage tailoring, accented by sheer fabrics and a sublime sense of allure."

The record producer and rapper shared a video on Instagram with some behind-the-scenes footage at the show, which he captioned, "Call me HUGO @boss."

"They said I would never be a model -- so I'm walking runways with Naomi Campbell!" he said in the video.

Campbell commanded the runway Wednesday night in a black dress with a plunging neckline and a high slit.

There was plenty of star power off the runway as well. Some of the names in attendance included Maluma, Demi Lovato, "Daisy Jones & The Six" stars Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone and more.

