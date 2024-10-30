The WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards drew a dazzling crowd to New York City.
The annual event, which was held on Tuesday, celebrates pioneers across fashion, entertainment and more
This year's event was held at the Museum of Modern Art, and the star-studded evening saw high-profile attendees including Reese Witherspoon and Linda Evangelista who both made it a family affair by arriving with their sons.
Witherspoon, who shares two children with actor Ryan Phillippe and one with her ex-husband Jim Toth, enjoyed the event with her oldest, Deacon Phillippe.
"The Morning Show" actress wore a one-shoulder black mid-length dress that included ruffle details throughout. She completed the look with pointed ankle-strap shoes.
Witherspoon's son opted for a classic black suit and a white button up shirt.
Evangelista attended with her son Augustin James, whom she shares with Kering CEO François Henri Pinault
The supermodel wore a white suit paired with a black turtleneck top. Her son was seen wearing an all black suit and black shirt.
In addition to the stylish mother-son duos, the awards brought out several other glowing celebrity looks.
Just ahead, take a look at more standout fashion moments from the green carpet.