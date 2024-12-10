The Critics Choice Association hosted its 7th Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Monday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
The annual event highlights standout performances and work from the Black entertainment community, and this year's affair was truly amazing.
Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza, attendees included everyone from Regina King and Cynthia Erivo to Tyler Perry and Kelly Rowland.
King was amongst one of this year's honorees and received the Trailblazer Awards for her outstanding career — including her recent work on Netflix's "Shirley."
Perry also was honored with the Icon Award for his remarkable body of work and achievements throughout the years.
Just ahead, keep scrolling to see what some of Black Hollywood's biggest stars wore for the fabulous occasion.