Serena Williams revealed she was expecting again earlier this year just ahead of the Met Gala, and her pregnancy style has only continued to dazzle since then.
The tennis legend showed off her latest fashion serve on Instagram on Monday with a matching, monogrammed Gucci two-piece set in lush green and yellow tones.
"I've been waiting a long time… for this moment to come…. I'm destined for anything at all," Williams wrote in the caption, a cheeky nod to Green Day's 2000 song " Waiting." (Williams is a longtime fan of the band.)
To set off the vibrant mock-neck top and miniskirt combo from the Italian fashion house, Williams accessorized with a metallic Audemars Piguet watch while remaining casually barefoot for the photos.
Warm, natural-glam makeup and golden waves completed the summery look, further enhancing Williams' superstar beauty and maternal glow.
- 1September 26, 2022
- 2
- 3
Matching sets have been a staple in Williams' maternity fashion throughout this pregnancy, including a soft yellow look she showcased in mid-July and her sporty pink-and-white getup from her family's recent sex reveal party.
At that party, Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian announced that they, along with 5-year-old-daughter Olympia, are expecting a girl -- but only after Ohanian pranked his family with a yellow reveal cake rather than the expected pink or blue.
It's been nearly one year since Williams played her last professional tennis match and penned an emotional essay for Vogue about her family, career, and post-career plans.
"I'm not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment. I'm terrible at goodbyes, the world's worst," she wrote at the time. "But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I'm going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I'm going to miss you."
She wrote that she disliked the term "retirement," adding, "The best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."