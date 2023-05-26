Serena Williams recently shared a message on the importance of prioritizing body positivity.
The tennis legend, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, shared a post Friday that featured three photos of herself posing for the camera.
Alongside the images, she wrote, "Being confident is not always easy. Not even for me! Especially taking pics and being pregnant!"
She then encouraged her followers to always build themselves up.
"Sometimes people close to you will try to take your joy - but it’s important to remember who you are and never be afraid to shine," Williams wrote.
Williams publicly announced her pregnancy right before the 2023 Met Gala. "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," she wrote alongside a photo of her and her husband.
August 29, 2022
Ohanian also shared the announcement on his account, writing "Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it."
The couple are already parents to daughter Olympia, who was born in 2017.
Williams shared a video earlier this week in which the couple revealed how they broke the news of Williams' pregnancy to Olympia. Watch the sweet video here.