The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert returned to New York City on Thursday, turning the red carpet into a radiant sea of crimson for a vital cause.
Sharon Stone, the Hollywood icon and host for this year's event, led the charge. She dazzled the audience in a stunning ensemble that included a collared, low plunging neckline and sparkling embroidery.
The annual event is designed to shine a spotlight on the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women® movement, which celebrates progress made while calling for a renewed commitment to the fight against cardiovascular disease – and this year, a bevy of celebrities and influencers, in addition to stone, embraced the bold hue in a variety of showstopping designs while attending.
From floor-length gowns adorned with intricate beadwork to sleek, contemporary cuts, the Red Dress Collection Concert was a testament to the power of fashion to drive awareness and change.
Curious to see how your favorite stars interpreted the fiery theme? Keep scrolling below for more stunning red-hot looks from Stone, Suki Waterhouse, Teyana Taylor and more.