Travis Kelce has unveiled a striking new hairstyle.
The NFL star appeared in a recent Instagram video posted by FX and the drama series "Grotesquerie" wearing a mullet hairstyle.
In the short clip, Kelce is seen first with his signature buzzcut before the video cuts to him with a mullet as he is transformed into character for his role as Ed Laclan on "Grotesquerie."
The video was captioned, "N̶o̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶i̶s̶ ̶w̶h̶a̶t̶ ̶i̶t̶ ̶s̶e̶e̶m̶s̶. 𝙽𝚘 𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚒𝚜 𝚠𝚑𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚜𝚎𝚎𝚖."
The caption went on to direct everyone to check out episode 7 of the FX series, now streaming on Hulu.
In May, Kelce opened up about his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's new horror series, saying the experience was "so much fun."
"Everybody's just been so helpful in making me feel comfortable and ... giving me kinda the direction I need and the coaching I need to portray this part that I'm in," the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end said at the time.
"Grotesquerie" stars Emmy-winning actress Niecy Nash-Betts as Lois Tryon, a troubled detective who's been assigned to investigate a series of troubling murders.
"Lois battles inner demons as she and her unlikely partner work to uncover the motives of a twisted killer on a gruesome murder spree," a description from FX reads.
Starring alongside Nash-Betts are Courtney B. Vance, who plays Lois' husband Marshall Tryon; Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who plays Father Charlie Mayhew; Micaela Diamond, who plays Sister Megan Duval, a journalist and nun; Raven Goodwin, who plays Lois and Marshall's daughter Merritt Tryon; and Lesley Manville, who plays Nurse Redd.
Kelce's character, Ed "Eddie" Laclan, is an orderly at the hospital "where Marshall is a patient," according to FX.
The series kicked off in September and has 10 episodes total. Episodes air Wednesdays on FX and stream the next day on Hulu.
