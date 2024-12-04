Valerie Bertinelli is embracing her beauty and resilience in a radiant new post.
The 64-year-old actress and author shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, showcasing herself in a chic black bikini with a caption that hinted at the ups and downs of her journey toward self-love.
The snapshot, accompanied by her heartfelt message, resonated with fans. "At some point I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year," Bertinelli wrote.
She continued, "But right now every lump bump wrinkle and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation to be standing in front of a mirror in a hotel bathroom in downtown Manhattan ready to color my roots late on a Monday night."
The photo sparked an outpouring of support from followers and friends, who applauded her confidence and openness. Many noted that Bertinelli’s candidness continues to inspire others to embrace themselves unapologetically.
"Valerie, you have never been more beautiful," one fan wrote. "Your body shows a life lived and loved. It could not be more perfect."
Another chimed in with similar sentiments saying, "With all the changes in life, a strong body mind and soul carries us through! Valerie you look amazing!"
This isn’t the first time Bertinelli has been vocal about her journey toward self-acceptance. In recent years, she’s opened up about her relationship with food, exercise, and the pressure to meet societal standards, reminding her fans that beauty and strength come in many forms.
In January, the Food Network alum took to Instagram to show off her gray hair in an unfiltered video.
After noting that she uses a filter "most of the time," Bertinelli went on to point out that even so, someone accused her of wearing a wig.
"Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots then, please?" said Bertinelli, as she bends forward and tugs at her hair, revealing her gray roots. "Because I'm tired of getting my roots done every two weeks."
The former "One Day at a Time" star continued by thanking the "99.9 percent" of people who follow her, whom she said were "really kind, sweet people and don't give a flying flip whether I have roots or I put a filter on."