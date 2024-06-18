Venus and Serena Williams are serving up loads of style.
The dynamic sister duo were photographed in Milan while attending Gucci's Spring/Summer 2025 men's ready-to-wear show.
While the sisters didn't wear matching outfits, their vibrant red and pink ensembles did compliment one another well.
Venus Williams wore a cropped white shirt, a midi skirt and a deep-red leather coat and matching slingback pumps for the occasion. She accessorized the look with a small black Gucci purse.
Serena Williams, meanwhile, opted for a soft-pink monochromatic suited look that included a sparkling sheer shirt, a blazer, trousers and a belt. Her look was complete with a half-moon-shaped oxblood Gucci purse and dark ombre sunglasses.
In addition to the tennis legends, their half-sister Lyndrea Price and mother Oracene Price also attended the show, making it a stylish family affair.
Lyndrea Price echoed Serena Williams' monochromatic moment, wearing an all-black look that incorporated a black fitted midi dress, Gucci purse and pumps.
Their mother wore a white button-up shirt with lace detailing, blue jeans and black slingback shoes.
The family posed together for photos at the Triennale di Milano, where the show was held. Serena Williams shared the stylish snaps on her Instagram page, along with the caption, "It's a family thing."