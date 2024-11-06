Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper shine in chic coordinated looks at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards
Victoria Beckham and her 13-year-old daughter Harper are showing how style runs in their family as they attended the 2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.
The mother-daughter duo stunned in coordinating silk ensembles as they posed for cameras ahead of Tuesday's event.
Beckham wore a matching ivory suit that included a deep-V neckline and a tied belt. She wore the look with her hair pulled back.
Harper opted for a powder blue down that included a small diamond-shaped cutout near the middle of her chest. She accessorized with light, dainty jewelry and her hair was worn straight down.
The former Spice Girl posted a photo alongside her daughter on her Instagram story sayin, "Kisses #Harper Seven x Thank you @bazaaruk for the honour of Entrepreneur of the Year: #Bazaar Awards x."
In addition to their youngest daughter Harper, Beckham also shares three sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22 and Cruz, 19 with her husband David Beckham.
Beckham was honored at this year's Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards with the Entrepreneur Award.
For the Harper's Bazaar UK December/January issue, the fashion mogul, businesswoman and mother of four opened up about life after turning 50.
Reflecting on her fame, career and her public life, Beckham shared, "I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be chased by paparazzi walking down Bond Street, and you would dress knowing you were going to get that. I don't want that anymore."
She continued, "I've been doing this too long. I suppose I did when I was growing up but, nowadays, there's just too much going on; too busy; too many kids to worry about ... I woke up at 50, and I gave a s*** less."