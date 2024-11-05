Victoria Beckham is opening up about her journey to caring less about others' opinions, her sense of identity as a "builder" and more in a candid new interview for the Harper's Bazaar UK December/January issue.
The 50-year-old fashion mogul, businesswoman and mother of four revealed that she's grown into a more confident and fulfilled version of herself and is focused on what truly matters in life.
Reflecting on her fame, career and her public life, Beckham shared, "I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be chased by paparazzi walking down Bond Street, and you would dress knowing you were going to get that. I don't want that anymore."
She continued, "I've been doing this too long. I suppose I did when I was growing up but, nowadays, there's just too much going on; too busy; too many kids to worry about ... I woke up at 50, and I gave a s*** less."
The former Spice Girls member, who owns eponymous beauty and fashion labels, later talked about continually being a business builder.
Touching on her company's past and present, she said, "When I think about the past 17 years… I mean, there was a point when this brand was all fires, and every day we were putting them out. But when I created the fragrance, that's when I believe that we turned from a brand into a house. I've spent years building the damn foundations. Now I can start really building the house."
Beckham marked her milestone 50th birthday earlier this year, celebrating with her former Spice Girls bandmates. The group was seen singing their smash hit "Stop" in a video posted at the time by Beckham's husband, legendary former professional footballer David Beckham.
Victoria Beckham also posted the video on her Instagram page, writing, "Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife."