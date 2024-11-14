Whoopi Goldberg's latest look may make you do a double-take.
The actress is fronting AMI's Fall/Winter 2024 campaign wearing several stylish looks.
Photographed by Rahim Fortune in New York City, Goldberg is seen posing in a variety of black and white portraits as herself with "a contagious smile, charismatic stature, and tender glance," as described by the Parisian brand.
In one shot, she's seen holding a flower to her nose while wearing a scarf collar shirt designed by AMI.
In another, she's seen flashing a big smile while posing in a striped suit.
There's also an edgy meets fashion it-girl portrait of her wearing herringbone coat and dark 75001 black sunglasses.
Goldberg, who celebrated her 69th birthday on Wednesday, shared campaign photos on Instagram along with the caption, "Tried something new lately and shot this campaign with @amiparis. It was so fun."
Founded in 2011, the name AMI is a French word for friend, and plays off the initials of Alexandre Mattiussi — the label's founder and creative director.
"AMI has worked since its creation to define and complete the most articulate, comprehensive, pragmatic wardrobe for men and women," AMI shared in a press release. "Standing for a friendly approach to luxury, AMI captures a singular form of the French capital's elegance, sophistication and simplicity."