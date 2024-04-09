Zendaya's latest look is total grand slam.

During a photocall in Rome this week, the "Challengers" star was photographed wearing a dazzling metallic mini dress from Loewe that included a deep-V plunging neckline.

While the dress was a total score, it was the actress' custom white pumps that included tennis ball heels that were really a hit.

American actress, singer, and dancer Zendaya participates in the photocall of the film Challengers at the Hotel Hassler. Rome (Italy), April 8th, 2024. Andrea Straccioli, Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Along with her headturning ensemble, Zendaya paired the look with several bangles and stud earrings. She wore her hair in a half-up half-down flipped out style.

"Tennis but make it FASHION," said the actress' longtime stylist Law Roach alongside a post showing off her look.

The former Disney star's look is a nod to her "Challengers" character Tashi — a former tennis prodigy turned coach.

According to an official synopsis, the film, slated to release on April 26, centers around Zendaya's character Tashi, who is working to train her husband (Faist), a tennis champion on a losing streak, when they face off against his former best friend — who also happens to be Tashi's ex-boyfriend.

In March, Zendaya wore another look that paid tribute to her character while attending an Australian premiere of the upcoming movie. She was photographed wearing a shimmering green Loewe dress that included a deep-V neckline, thigh-high slit and a silhouette of a person holding a tennis racket. The look was designed by Jonathan Anderson, Loewe's creative director.