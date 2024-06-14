As summer heats up, it's the perfect time to kick back with a chilly Dole Whip soft-serve swirl.
At Swirls on the Water in Disney Springs, new flavors await guests as they take a break from playing, shopping and dining at the Lake Buena Vista, Florida complex.
Visitors will find the classic pineapple vanilla Dole Whip swirl, a mainstay at both Disney Springs and at the Disney World theme parks but also discover new delights, including new flavors such as coconut and strawberry Dole Whip swirl and mango and lime Dole Whip swirl in the three-flavor flight, finished with chili-lime seasoning and chopped mango pieces and coconut flakes.
Customers can also pair their Dole Whip swirls with new flavored and colorful cones, including a vibrant green matcha cone.
Frozen Dole Whip swirls are lighter than traditional ice cream desserts and offer a refreshing and cool treat that instantly melts in the mouth.
For adults, Dole Whip soft-serves can be paired with select alcohol offerings, such as a Dole Whip Angry Orchard crisp apple hard cider float and a Dole Whip margarita.
"Our flight is always one of the biggest ones because you can get all the flavors with the different toppings on top," chef Gary Miles told "Good Morning America." "[It] is our top specialty seller. And then after that, it'll be our Dole Whip margarita. It was huge this past month."
Dole Whip flavors change seasonally every two to three months and new summer flavors will be unveiled in July.
"Next month, we have flavors of Florida … we're gonna have orange and watermelon combined together and we're gonna have lime and strawberry," Miles shared. "We're going to be featuring Orange Bird as well with an Orange Bird float [and] Orange Bird cone."
"We're trying to keep it fresh and new so … keep coming back, you'll see something different every couple of months," Miles added.
A single Dole Whip soft-serve swirl starts at $5.49, a Dole Whip swirl with a specialty cone is $5.99, a Dole Whip float with pineapple juice is $6.49, a trio sampler is $7.99 and Dole Whip swirls with alcohol range from $12 to $17.