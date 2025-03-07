Why flexibility is your 'best friend' when saving on last-minute travel bookings for spring break
More than 170 million Americans are expected to fly from March through April, the peak months for spring break, and although prices are up 4%, there are still ways to save on last-minute bookings if travelers know how to strategize.
Going spokesperson and travel expert Katy Nastro joined "Good Morning America" on Friday to share her top three resources and highlight a few deals that might pique people's interest for a spring break getaway.
"Flexibility is gonna be your best friend," Nastro said. "That means flexibility on the days that you fly on, flexibility from where you fly from, as well as flexibility on where you choose to travel."
Nastro recommended targeting a Tuesday or Wednesday through Saturday, vs. Monday to Sunday, which she said can help people get "20% savings on airfare alone, right off the bat."
Plus, having a Sunday at home gives you what Nastro calls "reentry" to get back in your groove at home after a trip.
Another opportunity for savings: choosing the best departure and arrival airport.
"We just default to our home airport. You can do what we like to call at Going 'spring break arbitrage,' looking at airports a little farther away, but because school schedules differ, demand in that city might not be there, so you can take advantage of lower prices."
New Yorkers for example, could look at flying from Philadelphia and "let the deal decide."
Finally, Nastro said that flexibility of where you're flying to can be a great way to score a deal.
"We always want to default for spring break to Miami, Cancun, places like that, when there are savings out there to be had," she said.
The Going app showed deals on roundtrip flights from New York to Puerto Rico for $138, Atlanta to Costa Rica for $273, or even Los Angeles to Rome for only $439.
"Again, [let] the deal decide and [be] open to an unexpected adventure that you might not have considered," Nastro said.