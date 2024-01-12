Actresses Amanda Seyfried and Avantika, who each played the character Karen Smith in their respective "Mean Girls" movies, recently met each other for the first time.

The duo both shared a fun photo of the two of them on social media, in which they're seen striking the same pose Karen does in the film.

"Karen meet Karen," Seyfried wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

In the caption of her post, Avantika wrote simply, "Mother is a karen."

Seyfried portrayed Karen Smith in the original 2004 "Mean Girls" film written by Tina Fey and director Mark Waters. She starred in the film alongside Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert.

In the movie, Karen is a member of the Plastics, a group of popular girls at North Shore High School, where "Mean Girls" takes place.

Amanda Seyfried appears as Karen Smith in the 2004 Paramount Pictures movie, "Mean Girls." Paramount Pictures/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images, FILE

Avantika, meanwhile, plays Karen in the 2024 film adaptation of the Broadway production "Mean Girls: The Musical." The new movie is also titled "Mean Girls."

Amid news of the film adaptation last year, Avantika shared her excitement about the project on Instagram.

"To play KAREN IN MEAN GIRLS?!! What?!! INSANITY! Off to a new journey alongside @broadwaybebe @auliicravalho @angourierice @reneerapp @jaquelspivey & @chrisbriney_," she wrote at the time.

Bebe Wood, left, plays Gretchen Wieners, Renee Rapp, center, plays Regina George and Avantika plays Karen Shetty in "Mean Girls" from Paramount Pictures. Jojo Whilden/Paramount Pictures

"(Hope i make you proud @mingey)," she added, tagging Seyfried in the post.

"Mean Girls" is out in theaters now.