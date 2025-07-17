Ariana Grande is setting the record straight, reassuring fans that her music career is far from over.
Earlier this week, Grande announced that she and actor Josh Gad will star in "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu's forthcoming adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss children's book "Oh, the Places You'll Go!"
She shared a photo of the two together in a recording studio, holding binders with their scripts over their faces via Instagram Tuesday.
"🧚🏻 Oh, the Places You'll Go ! 💭," she wrote in the caption at the time.
A short while later, Grande, who recently starred in "Wicked" alongside Cynthia Erivo and is set to appear in "Wicked: For Good" later this year, reassured her fans that she wasn't abandoning music, despite being busy with other projects.
"very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!!" she wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. "it is and has always been my lifeline. there will need to be room made for all of it. 🧚🏼♂️."
She also expressed excitement and gratitude for her diverse pursuits, while also hinting at her musical plans for next year.
"it may not look exactly like it did before but i much prefer how it looks in my head," she continued. "i am having fun. i feel grateful and excited and inspired. :) finding a balance, between many projects and endeavors i love, and doing it my own way."
"so i'm working on a plan to sing for you all next year. even if it's just for a little," she concluded the post. "i love you."
Grande released her latest album, "Eternal Sunshine," in 2024, but fans still haven't had the opportunity to experience it live. Her last tour was the Sweetener World Tour in 2019.