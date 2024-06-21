Ariana Grande's "the boy is mine" remix with Brandy and Monica has arrived.
The new remix, which was released Friday and is inspired by Brandy and Monica's original version, features the two R&B singers, whose 1998 Grammy Award-winning song of the same name centered on two women fighting over the love of a man.
In the remix, the trio sing the pre-chorus and chorus of Grande's upbeat song together, which includes the lyrics, "Something about him is made for somebody like me / Baby come over, come over / And god knows I'm trying / But there's just no use in denying / The boy is mine"
"The boy is mine / Watch me takе my time / I can’t believe my mind / The boy is divine / Boy is mine," the lyrics continue.
In the bridge of the remix, Brandy and Monica nod to their version of "The Boy Is Mine," singing, "How could you still be so disillusioned after all of this time? / I told you once before, I'll tell you once more, the boy is still mine."
"I know / But listen what they say to me / 'If it ain't broke then it can't be broken,'" the lyrics continue. "Well, he better sort out his business, 'cause I'll never be nobody's mistress / But I can't ignore my heart, boy."
In an interview with ET, Monica shared how she once said that "the song should not be touched" and that she "felt that it did not need to be redone in the idea of, let's say, actually doing it the exact way that it was."
But after hearing Grande's version with producer Max Martin, Monica said, "I fell in love with it."
"The process of the new collaboration did a lot of closing the gaps," she added.
The remix comes more than 25 years after Brandy and Monica recorded their version of the hit song in 1997 and two weeks after Grande released the music video for her version featuring Brandy, Monica and actor Penn Badgley.
On Instagram, Brandy and Monica shared the remix and wrote about their joy in collaborating with Grande.
"Love you @arianagrande," Brandy wrote in an Instagram caption. "Thank you for embracing us with so much warmth and kindness. Overjoyed to celebrate this moment with you and @monicadenise."
"This was both a pleasure and an honor," Monica wrote in the caption of her post. "@arianagrande We love you deep!! @brandy divine timing ♥️ 25."