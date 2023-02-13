Justina Miles, a Philadelphia native, took the internet by storm on Sunday night with her ASL interpretation of Rihanna's medley of hit songs.

"Rihanna was incredible but omg the ASL interpreter they had for her performance was LIVING. 10/10 all around," one Twitter user wrote.

"Um Justina Miles for the ASL #SuperBowl #Rihanna was the true star of the #AppleMusicHalftimeShow," another viewer tweeted.

Miles, who is deaf, was seen in a split screen with Rihanna during parts of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show that aired on Fox.

ABCNews.com VIDEO: ASL interpreter makes history during Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII show

The performer was also on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during the pregame show, where she signed during Sheryl Lee Ralph's performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

In a press conference last week, before Sunday's game, Miles described the performance as an important moment.

"Not only for me to share this experience with the whole world," she said, "but to really bring that empowerment to millions and millions of Black deaf people all over the country who've never really seen that before. I feel that is truly lifting every voice, even my voice."

Rob Carr/Getty Images Justina Miles performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in American Sign Language prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium, Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz.

Three years ago, Miles went viral for her ALS performance of the Lil' Kim song "Crush on You" music video, which was later shared online by the rapper.

Though her performance with Rihanna on Sunday was on the world's biggest stage, it was not Miles' first concert performance.

4:56

She has "performed dazzling ASL renditions of music at various concerts throughout the country," according to the National Association of the Deaf.