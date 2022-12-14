A new trailer for the highly anticipated film "The Whale" has arrived.

In the trailer, Brendan Fraser is transformed into Charlie, a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity. Charlie is seen trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie, played by "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink.

"You're an amazing person, Ellie," Charlie says in the trailer. "I couldn't ask for a more incredible daughter."

A24/Protozoa Brendan Fraser in a scene from the movie "The Whale."

Also in the trailer is actress Hong Chau, who plays Liz in the film. In one clip, Liz asks Charlie why he suddenly needs to see his daughter.

"I'm worried that she's forgotten what an amazing person she is," Charlie responds in a separate shot.

In another moment in the trailer, Charlie is heard saying, "I need to know that she's gonna have a decent life where she cares about people and that she's gonna be okay."

The trailer ends with Charlie crying out, "I need to know that I have done one thing right with my life," as a memory of a younger Ellie flashes across the screen.

"The Whale" is based on the play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter. Earlier this month, Hunter, who also wrote the film's screenplay, told "GMA" that the movie took 10 years to make. He also said that the story is about "hard-won hope."

"I think this is about faith in other people," Hunter said. "I hope that's what people take away, is that in these cynical times, it's worth having faith in people. It's hard to have faith in people, but it's worthy endeavor."

"The Whale" is out now in select theaters and will be released nationwide on Dec. 21.