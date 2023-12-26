Dearest reader, photos from the third season of "Bridgerton" are here.

Ahead of the upcoming season of the hit Victorian era show, several photos have been released showing the return of some of the series’ beloved characters.

One image hints at the return of Kate and Anthony, played by Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, respectively, whose storylines were featured in season 2.

Another image shows Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington with Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton.

Additionally, another image shows the entire Bridgerton clan in their home.

Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. Liam Daniel/Netflix

A poster for the upcoming season also shows the reflection of Coughlan as Penelope in a mirror.

In an Instagram post featuring the new photos, Netflix hints at even more scandal and intrigue ahead for the characters in the show and describes the upcoming season as a “friends-to-lovers” romance.

Part 1 premieres May 16 and Part 2 arrives on June 13.