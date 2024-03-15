The Studio City, California, home that is believed to belong to actress and model Cara Delevingne home and is registered to her band burned down overnight.

Firefighters arrived to find the home with heavy fire in the rear as flames consumed one room in the back before developing into an attic fire that led to the roof's collapse, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took 94 firefighters two hours and sixteen minutes to access, confine, and put out the fire.

LAFD said one firefighter was injured and is in fair condition while one occupant, not believed to be Delevingne, had minor smoke inhalation.

The LAFD also said it was a house sitter who was home and had minor smoke inhalation and the injured firefighter fell of a ladder.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Cara Delevingne attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week February 2024 at Victoria Park on Feb. 19, 2024 in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

Delevingne has posted multiple Instagram stories about the incident.

"My heart is broken today... I cannot believe it," the first Instagram story, which features a photo of two cats, reads. "Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have. 💔."

The second featured a video of the scene of a fire.

The third Instagram story was a statement posted to an orange background which read, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help."

Delevingne said in her story that her cats were not hurt and were still alive following the incident.

ABC News has reached out to Delevingne for comment.

