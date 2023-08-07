Carrie Underwood is not just a country star -- she's also a rock star.
The "Before He Cheats" singer's dreams came true on Aug. 5 when she opened for Guns N' Roses in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.
Underwood's set list included her country hits and newer tracks off her "Denim & Rhinestones" album as well as covers and mashups of iconic songs from Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Heart, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Motörhead.
"Just a country girl living out some rockstar dreams," Underwood wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her performing both solo and with Guns N' Roses during the show.
"I want to say a HUGE thanks to @gunsnroses for having us out on tour, as well as their amazing fans!" she continued. "I was super nervous playing for another band's crowd (of a completely different genre, no less) but you all made us feel so welcome!!!"
Underwood will perform with Guns N' Roses at their upcoming shows in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Aug. 8 and in Nashville on Aug. 26.