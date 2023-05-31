Guns N' Roses is heading out on their 2023 World Tour next week and they've lined up a star-studded group of artists to join them on their North American leg.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers recently announced the support acts joining them on the tour, which include The Pretenders, Alice in Chains, The Warning, Dirty Honey and country star Carrie Underwood on select dates.
The World Tour is set to kick off June 1 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and hits North America on Aug. 8 at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, New Brunswick.
The first U.S. show takes place Aug. 11 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
The North American leg of the band's 2023 World Tour just got bigger, with two additional shows on Aug. 18 in Pittsburgh and Oct. 14 in Seattle.
The general sale for Pittsburgh tickets is happening Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. local time, with Seattle tickets going on sale Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. local time.
A complete list of dates and openers can be found at gunsnroses.com.