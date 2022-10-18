Carrie Underwood had two of her biggest fans in the audience for the opening night of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour: her two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

The country superstar, 39, shared a video of her husband, Mike Fisher, holding their boys while she performed her song "Ghost Story" on a swing raised high up in the air above the crowd.

"My sweet boys came to see their mommy's first show!" she wrote in the caption. "Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dream land…"

Text on the video also read, "One was blowing me kisses...one was sleeping soundly."

While Jacob, 3, was sleeping in Fisher's lap, Isaiah, 7, is seen waving and screaming "mommy" trying to get his mom's attention as she floated above him.