Nearly 50 years after they fought crime together on "Charlie's Angels," actresses Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson are still the best of friends.
The two reunited over the weekend at the wedding of Smith's son Gaston and his now-wife Bonnie, with eagle-eyed fans spotting Jackson in an Instagram video Smith shared Wednesday.
"There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend!" Smith wrote alongside the video. "I'm so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness."
Smith's publicist, Jay D. Schwartz, shared a photo with "Good Morning America" of the two former co-stars posing together for a photo at the celebratory event.
"My friendship with Kate is not a reuniting, it's a constant. It's a friendship that will go the distance and will always be an important part of my life," Smith told "Good Morning America." "We crossed a bridge together that changed both of our lives."
Smith and Jackson -- along with the late actress Farrah Fawcett, who died in 2009 -- were the original "Charlie's Angels" trio, playing three crime-fighters who worked for a private detective agency, for a boss they never see and only hear referred to as "Charlie."
On the series, which aired for five seasons on ABC between 1976 and 1981, Smith played Kelly Garrett for the show's entire run. Jackson played Sabrina Duncan for the first three seasons while Fawcett played Jill Munroe for season 1, later returning in a guest star capacity.
The show also featured the likes of Cheryl Ladd, Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts, with John Forsyth voicing Charlie and David Doyle playing John Bosley, the character who serves as the go-between for the Angels and their boss.