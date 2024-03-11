Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista turned the Vanity Fair Oscar party into a date night.

Evans, who famously portrayed Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wore a red suit for the glitzy occasion on Sunday.

Baptista, a Portuguese actress who has starred in the series "Warrior Nun" and the film "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," wore a classic black-and-white dress.

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA, March 10, 2024. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The couple smiled for the cameras while Evans put his arm around Baptista.

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones n Beverly Hills, CA, March 10, 2024. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Earlier in the night, Evans' MCU co-star Robert Downey Jr. took home the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in "Oppenheimer."

There was even an MCU reunion on the 2024 Oscars red carpet, with Downey Jr., who played Iron Man, stopping to take photos with Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, alongside their wives.

Evans confirmed he and Baptista had wed when appearing at a New York Comic Con panel in October.

He shared that they had not one but two "wonderful and beautiful" weddings and were "just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting" as newlyweds.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."