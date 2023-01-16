It was a celebration of the best in film and television Sunday night at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.
The ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, was hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, who took over the reigns from Taye Diggs.
This year's ceremony was a little less star-studded due to several celebrities testing positive for COVID-19. Among those were Colin Farrell, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Pfeiffer.
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated the film categories, taking home five awards for the night, including best picture and best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan. In the television categories, "Better Call Saul" came out on top with three wins, including best drama series and Bob Odenkirk's win for best actor in a drama series.
Also during the show, Jeff Bridges was honored with the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award and Janelle Monáe was honored with the #SeeHer Award.
Here's the full winner's list:
FILM CATEGORIES
Best picture
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best actor
Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"
Best actress
Cate Blanchett – "Tár"
Best supporting actor
Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Best young actor
Gabriel LaBelle, "The Fabelmans"
Best acting ensemble
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Best director
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best original screenplay
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best adapted screenplay
Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"
Best cinematography
Claudio Miranda, "Top Gun: Maverick"
Best production design
Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, "Babylon"
Best editing
Paul Rogers, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best costume design
Ruth E. Carter, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Best hair and makeup
"Elvis"
Best visual effects
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
Best comedy
- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Best animated feature
"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"
Best foreign language film
"RRR"
Best song
"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"
Best score
Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Tár"
SERIES CATEGORIES
Best drama series
"Better Call Saul"
Best actor in a drama series
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Best actress in a drama series
Zendaya, "Euphoria"
Best supporting actor in a drama series
Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"
Best supporting actress in a drama series
Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
Best comedy series
"Abbott Elementary"
Best actor in a comedy series
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Best actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Best supporting actor in a comedy series
Henry Winkler, "Barry"
Best supporting actress in a comedy series
Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
Best limited series
"The Dropout"
Best movie made for television
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"
Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television
Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"
Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television
Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
Best foreign language series
"Pachinko"
Best animated series
"Harley Quinn"
Best talk show
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
Best comedy special
"Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special"