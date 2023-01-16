It was a celebration of the best in film and television Sunday night at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.

The ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, was hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, who took over the reigns from Taye Diggs.

This year's ceremony was a little less star-studded due to several celebrities testing positive for COVID-19. Among those were Colin Farrell, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Host Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza, Jan. 15, 2023, in Los Angeles.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated the film categories, taking home five awards for the night, including best picture and best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan. In the television categories, "Better Call Saul" came out on top with three wins, including best drama series and Bob Odenkirk's win for best actor in a drama series.

Also during the show, Jeff Bridges was honored with the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award and Janelle Monáe was honored with the #SeeHer Award.

Here's the full winner's list:

FILM CATEGORIES

Best picture

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best actor

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"



Best actress

Cate Blanchett – "Tár"



Best supporting actor

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"



Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"



Best young actor

Gabriel LaBelle, "The Fabelmans"



Best acting ensemble

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"



Best director

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"



Best original screenplay

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"



Best adapted screenplay

Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"



Best cinematography

Claudio Miranda, "Top Gun: Maverick"



Best production design

Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, "Babylon"



Best editing

Paul Rogers, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"



Best costume design

Ruth E. Carter, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"



Best hair and makeup

"Elvis"



Best visual effects

"Avatar: The Way of Water"



Best comedy



"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"



Best animated feature

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"

Best foreign language film

"RRR"

Best song

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"

Best score

Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Tár"

SERIES CATEGORIES

Best drama series

"Better Call Saul"

Best actor in a drama series

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"



Best actress in a drama series

Zendaya, "Euphoria"



Best supporting actor in a drama series

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"



Best supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"



Best comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"



Best actor in a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"



Best actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, "Hacks"



Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Henry Winkler, "Barry"



Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"



Best limited series

"The Dropout"



Best movie made for television

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"



Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"



Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"



Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"



Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"



Best foreign language series

"Pachinko"



Best animated series

"Harley Quinn"



Best talk show

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

