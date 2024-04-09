Dakota Fanning says that the best thing that's ever happened to her is "being given Elle as my sister."

On her sister Elle Fanning's birthday on Tuesday, the "Ripley" actress shared a sweet message on Instagram alongside a photo of the both of them embracing, which was taken by photographer Myles Hendrik.

"The best thing that has ever happened to me is being given Elle as my sister," Dakota Fanning began. "26 today. With every passing year, my gratitude for her deepens, even when it feels like that couldn't be possible."

"She is magic, and I'm so lucky that she is mine," Dakota Fanning continued. "Thank you for always indulging me when I tell you how hungry I am, and then list the 72 things I've eaten that day. I love you so much @ellefanning !"

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning attend Netflix's Ripley NY Tastemaker event at Crosby Street Hotel on March 26, 2024, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix, FILE

In the comments section of the post, Elle Fanning replied to her sister and wrote, "I love you more than anything❣️" then proceeded to quote her sister.

"'I'm starving!!! All I've had today was a bit of yogurt, 3 tortilla chips, a roll-up, a few crackers with cheese, an entire rotisserie chicken, and a plate of pasta….'" "The Great" actress wrote.

Over the years, the duo have remained close and celebrate each other's successes and milestones.

Last month, Elle Fanning stepped out in New York City for Netflix's Ripley NY Tastemaker event to support her sister, who stars in the new Netflix series.

For Dakota Fanning's 30th birthday in February, Elle Fanning also shared a sweet post about her sister and wrote in the caption, "I have always felt safest with you by my side. She is the epitome of what a big sister should be."