Daniella Karagach is enjoying some rest and relaxation with her daughter Nikita.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro shared a slideshow of photos of her and her baby girl having a little fun in the sun to Instagram on April 11.

"My favorite lil girlie 🤍✨," she captioned the snaps.

Karagach's husband, fellow "DWTS" pro Pasha Pashkov, took to the comments to share a smiling face with hearts emoji.

The couple, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this July, welcomed Nikita in May 2023.

Karagach and Pashkov wrapped the 2024 "Dancing with the Stars" live tour last month.